Jammu, Dec 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art MRI and CT scan centre at a charitable hospital here, assuring continued government support to the hospital.

Abdullah praised the Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission hospital (SVMM) for its commitment towards providing affordable and high-quality healthcare.

“This institution stands as a beacon of service, offering quality healthcare at rates even lower than government hospitals,” he said.

The chief minister highlighted the hospital's inspiring journey, which began as a small dispensary and has grown into a reputable medical institution.

He called this transformation “remarkable and worthy of admiration.”

Abdullah also acknowledged the hospital's exceptional work in its neo-natal section, where the infant ICU boasts a 100 per cent recovery rate.

“Such achievements provide immense reassurance to parents and underline the hospital's dedication to excellence,” he added.

The chief minister toured the hospital, interacted with staff and patients, and reviewed various departments to gain firsthand insights.

He emphasized the importance of serving humanity, stating, “To serve God, we must serve humanity.”

Abdullah assured continued government support for the hospital and pledged assistance to help it expand its services and strengthen its healthcare initiatives.

