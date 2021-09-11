Guwahati, Sept 11 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asked Food Corporation of India to increase paddy procurement in the state and achieve the target of minimum 10 lakh metric tonnes during the next season.

Sarma asked FCI authorities to divide the paddy procurement centres so as to cover all major paddy producing pockets.

The state government will provide all required logistic support to the FCI, including adequate storage infrastructures in all the districts, he said at the meeting with food, civil supply and consumer affairs department and FCI regarding paddy procurement in the state during the coming marketing season.

The chief minister said that the state government will also allot sufficient land to FCI for building godowns and other infrastructure wherever necessary and directed FCS&CA department to provide all necessary support to the central agency in expediting paddy procurement from the farmers of the state.

