Mangaluru, Aug 1 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the areas affected by sea erosion at Battappadi in Ullal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district Tuesday evening.

The Chief Minister, who is here to attend a progress review meeting, met the local people and enquired about the damage caused by rains.

Later talking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said the government will formulate schemes for a permanent solution to sea erosion in the coastal districts of DK, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Assembly Speaker U T Khader who represents Mangaluru constituency, DK district-in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan.

