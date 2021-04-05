New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Logistics major CMA CGM Group on Monday said it has received the first ever block train from Mundra to Sanand in Gujarat jointly with Hasti Petro Chemical and Shipping.

A block train is a cargo locomotive used for goods transport.

This new service is the first block train by a shipping line between Mundra and inland container depot (ICD) Sanand.

"The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, and Hasti Petro Chemical & Shipping Ltd (The Thar Dry Port) jointly received their first ever Block Train from Mundra to the Thar Dry Port (ICD) at Sanand, Gujarat," the company said in a statement.

The fully loaded 90-TEU train was flagged off from Mundra port on April 2 and was received at ICD Sanand on April 3 in the presence of representatives from the Thar Dry Port (a unit of Hasti Petro Chemical & Shipping Ltd) and CMA CGM India, it said.

The new weekly block train service is the first and only such service by any shipping line for Ahmedabad, ex- Mundra, it said, adding the train provides fixed window and dedicated service for customer import shipments ensuring a reliable departure schedule.

Atit Mahajan, managing director, CMA CGM India said, "CMA CGM is the pioneer in providing a seamless and connected intermodal network in India, and we are pleased to team up with Hasti Petro Chemical & Shipping Ltd to serve India's hinterland and meet our customers' needs across the country."

The schedule departure of train from Mundra Port will be on every Saturday/Sunday.

It said the new service from Mundra to Sanand offers customers effective cargo handling and provides priority loading for urgent import shipments with no additional cost.

Another key feature of the service is there will be no partial loading from Mundra, as all the containers will arrive together as per bill of lading (BL), it said.

The CMA CGM Group offers customised, innovative and customer centric intermodal solutions for seamless continental connections.

Hasti Petro Chemical & Shipping Limited (HPCSL) is a logistics supply chain player.

