New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Private Shipping line CMA CGM India on Wednesday said it has introduced maiden train service on Western Dedicated Freight Corridor in collaboration with Gateway Rail Freight Ltd.

The CMA CGM Group launched the CMA CGM - GatewayRail PYTHON Train Service on February 1, on Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) from New Kishangarh Junction, Rajasthan, the company said in a statement.

The private rail service will benefit industries in Gurgaon, Manesar, Rewari, Neemrana industrial areas of Haryana and Rajasthan and ensure faster rail transportation of international cargo between the National Capital Region and Mundra, as well as Port Pipavav in Gujarat, the release added.

"The Python Rail service is one of the premier service and will be a game changer in the industry. This service is being run in the dedicated freight corridor and will significantly reduce the transit time. It will increase our cargo capacity and will also enhance our intermodal offerings to our customers," Atit Mahajan – MD, CMA CGM India said.

"GatewayRail is proud to operate this long train formation of two trains from Mundra Port and Pipavav Port on the Kishangarh - Ateli section of Dedicated Freight Corridor carrying 360 containers to Gateway Rail's ICD Gurugram (Garhi Harsaru)," said Sachin Bhanushali, Director & CEO, Gateway Rail Freight Ltd.

This is a new beginning in reliable rail transportation service connecting ocean service to the hinterland dry ports, he added.

