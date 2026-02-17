The makers of the highly debated 2023 hit The Kerala Story have released the official trailer for its sequel, titled The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond. The new installment, which expands its narrative across multiple Indian states, is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 27, 2026. The trailer, shared across social media platforms, promises an intense follow-up to its predecessor, shifting the focus from the initial tragedy in Kerala to a broader exploration of similar incidents in other regions. ‘The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond’ Motion Poster Out; Vipul Amrutlal Shah Film’s Teaser and Release Date Announced (View Post)

Makers Drop Fierce Trailer Statement

Sharing the trailer on social media, the producers stated, “They targeted our daughters. They broke their trust. They stole their futures. This time, we do not stay silent. The story goes beyond. Is bar sahenge nahi… ladenge.”

Sequel Introduces Three New Leads

While the first film focused primarily on cases within Kerala, the sequel broadens its lens to include events in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The trailer introduces three new protagonists portrayed by Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha, whose lives are dramatically altered by relationships that the film depicts as part of a calculated effort for religious conversion.

Trailer Highlights Conversion Allegations Across Rajasthan, MP

The trailer opens with a stark warning regarding demographic shifts over the next 25 years. It quickly transitions to an emotional scene in Rajasthan, where a Hindu family attempts to file a POCSO case, alleging their minor daughter was coerced into changing her faith. Another segment set in Madhya Pradesh illustrates a young woman reportedly manipulated into marriage under false pretenses.

‘Ab Sahenge Nahi… Ladenge’ Slogan

A significant portion of the trailer returns to the franchise's roots in Kerala. It depicts a confrontation between a Hindu woman and her Muslim boyfriend after she refuses to convert to Islam for their relationship. The makers have underscored a shift in tone for the sequel, moving from the portrayal of tragedy to one of defiance. This is highlighted by the film’s central slogan, “Ab sahenge nahi… ladenge” (We will not tolerate this time… we will fight).

Watch ‘The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond’ Trailer

‘The Kerala Story 2' Release Date

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film brings to the forefront the harrowing story of three Hindu girls, played by Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha, whose lives take a terrifying turn after they fall in love with three Muslim boys, relationships that gradually reveal a calculated agenda of religious conversion. Following the massive impact of The Kerala Story, which shook audiences nationwide with its bold narrative, the sequel promises to push boundaries even further, going beyond comfort, beyond silence, and beyond denial. The Kerala Story 2- Goes Beyond is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures. The film is slated to release in cinemas on 27th February, 2026.

