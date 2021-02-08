Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Mahanagar Gas that supplies piped gas to the megapolis and the nearby areas on Monday announced a marginal increase in compressed natural gas price by Rs 1.5/kg and domestic PNG price by Rs 0.95/SCM.

The state-run utility said the move is to partially cover the increases in operational, manpower and fixed costs incurred during the pandemic period.

Accordingly, the revised prices of CNG and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) will be Rs 49.40/kg and Rs 29.85/SCM (Slab 1) and Rs 35.45/SCM (Slab 2) respectively, it said.

Despite the hike, CNG is cheaper by 62 per cent and 41 per cent compared to petrol and diesel, respectively.

