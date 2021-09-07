New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) State-owned CIL's arm Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) despatched a total of 85 rakes of coal to power plants on Monday, as against a target of 84 rakes, according to a statement.

The development assumes significance in the wake of the power plants across the country grappling with coal shortages.

"MCL despatched an overall 85 rakes of coal to the power plants, as against a target of 84 rakes," the Coal India Ltd (CIL) arm said in the statement.

Raising the bar in supply of coal to the power plants, MCL on Monday despatched over half-a-million tonne coal to the consumers from its mines in Odisha, the statement said.

MCL exceeded the five-lakh-tonne offtake target by dispatching 5.18 lakh tonne dry fuel to the coal consumers, the statement said.

The supply of coal through the road mode stood at 1.32 lakh tonnes, higher as compared with the target of 99,000 tonnes.

Earlier, on August 30, the company had created a record of the highest-ever coal despatch by the rail mode in a single day.

MCL had despatched 102 rakes from Ib Valey and Talcher Coalfields to various consumers.

MCL supplies about 150 million tonnes of coal to consumers across the country every year.

The company is aggressively implementing first-mile connectivity projects with a capital outlay of Rs 3,600 crore by 2024 for the rapid movement of coal to the consumers.

MCL is operating a fleet of 66 surface miners. HRS hrs

