Kolkata, Jun 26 (PTI) State-run Coal India Ltd on Friday reported a 23 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,625 crore in the January-March quarter of FY'20.

The miner had posted a net profit of Rs 6,026 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Also Read | OnePlus' Upcoming Mid-Range Smart TV Will Be Thinner Than the Display of OnePlus 8 Smartphone, Confirms CEO Pete Lau.

Its sales during the quarter under review were down by four per cent to Rs 25,597 crore as compared to Rs 26,704 crore registered in the same period of FY19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)