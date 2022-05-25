New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) State-owned CIL on Wednesday posted a 45.9 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,692.94 crore for the quarter ended March, 2022 on the back of higher revenue from operations.

The company's consolidated net profit was at Rs 4,586.78 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a BSE filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations of CIL in the January-March period increased to Rs 32,706.77 crore in FY22 from Rs 26,700.14 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenses of the company during the period increased to Rs 25,161.20 crore compared to Rs 21,515.60 crore in the year-ago period.

CIL's production for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 increased to 209 million tonnes over 203.42 million tonnes in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

The company's offtake of fossil fuel during January-March quarter also went up to 180.25 MT, as against 164.89 MT in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

For the financial year-ended on March 31, 2022, CIL's production was 622.63 MT, up from 596.22 MT in FY21.

The company further said that its "board has recommended payment of final dividend for 2021-22 at Rs 3 per share... subject to the approval of the members of the ensuing annual general meeting."

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the country's total coal output.

