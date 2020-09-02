New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Shares of Coal India on Wednesday closed with over 2 per cent gains after the company registered a 7.1 per cent growth in coal output in August compared to the year-ago period.

The stock closed at Rs 136.30, a gain of 2.10 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it rose 2.95 per cent to Rs 137.45.

Also Read | Oppo F17 Pro & Oppo F17 India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

On the NSE, it advanced 2.13 per cent to close at Rs 136.30.

Coal India on Tuesday said it has registered a 7.1 per cent growth in coal output at 37.17 million tonne (MT) in August compared to the year-ago period.

Also Read | New LG Smartphone With Dual Rotating Screen to Be Unveiled on September 14, 2020.

The company said coal off-take increased 9.3 per cent last month compared to the same period a year ago.

For the first time in the ongoing fiscal, Coal India has recorded growth in both production and off-take.

Coal production rose 2.47 MT to 37.17 MT in August. The growth was 7.1 per cent compared to the year-ago period, it said.

"The growth slowdown is contained and going forward in the ensuing months of the fiscal, we endeavour to maintain our production and off-take tempo," a senior company official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)