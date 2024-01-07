Mangaluru, Jan 7 (PTI) Indian Coast Guard (ICG) commander (coast guard region-west) inspector general Bhisham Sharma conducted an inspection of the Coast Guard unit in Mangaluru, the headquarters of Karnataka, as part of his four-day visit.

The visit concluded on Saturday.

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification Released For 2,250 Constable and SI Posts; Know Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Other Details.

The primary objective of the inspection was to assess the operational readiness and infrastructure development of the unit, which involved a comprehensive review of the preparedness of various assets located in Mangaluru, with specific focus on improving operational capabilities, a Coast Guard release here said.

The commander personally supervised the ongoing infrastructure development projects and evaluated the operational readiness of sea and air assets along the coast of Mangaluru. The fleet of ships and aircraft showcased during the visit demonstrated the Coast Guard's operational preparedness in Karnataka.

Also Read | GATE 2024 Admit Card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Examination Likely To Be Released Today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Know How To Download.

Sharma underscored the importance of maintaining high-level readiness and robust infrastructure in these critical coastal regions. The demonstration of operational readiness reflected the Coast Guard's steadfast commitment to protecting the nation's coastal territories and safeguarding maritime interests.

The visit demonstrated the Coast Guard's commitment to continuous improvement, aiming to be ever-ready to effectively respond to any maritime contingencies, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)