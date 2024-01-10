New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Delhi witnessed cold day conditions on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling four notches below normal at 15.2 degrees Celsius.

The national capital witnessed moderate fog in isolated pockets while the sky remained mainly clear during the day.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius at 9.05 am, normal for this time of the year.

The national capital has been experiencing cold day conditions for the past couple of days, according to the India Meteorological Department.

A 'Yellow' alert for cold day conditions in parts of the city was issued for Wednesday.

Eighteen Delhi-bound trains were also running late due to the weather conditions.

Humidity levels in the national capital oscillated between 72 per cent and 95 per cent during the day.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to the 'poor' category with a reading of 290 at 8 pm. Delhi's 24-hour average AQI on Tuesday stood at 366.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

