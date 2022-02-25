New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The commerce ministry on Friday said it has set up a help desk to support and resolve issues of traders on account of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Export-import communities can submit details of their issues on the DGFT website, on which support is required.

In view of the current international situation, the Department of Commerce and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) have undertaken to monitor the status and related difficulties being faced by stakeholders on Russia/Ukraine trade-related issues.

"Department of Commerce/DGFT has operationalised a helpdesk to support and seek suitable resolutions to issues related to India's international trade in this regard with immediate effect," the DGFT said in a trade notice.

The status of the matter can be tracked using the status tracker under the DGFT helpdesk services.

On Thursday, Russia launched a major military offensive in Ukraine, targeting various cities and military installations that had left the world stunned.

Bilateral trade between India and Russia stood at USD 9.4 billion so far this fiscal, against USD 8.1 billion in 2020-21.

India's main imports from Russia include fuels, mineral oils, pearls, precious or semi-precious stones, nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical machinery and equipment and fertilisers.

While major export items from India to Russia include pharmaceutical products, electrical machinery and equipment, organic chemicals and vehicles.

India's bilateral trade with Ukraine stood at USD 2.3 billion so far this fiscal, as against USD 2.5 billion in the last fiscal.

Main items of Indian import from Ukraine are agriculture products, metallurgical products, plastics and polymers, etc., while pharmaceuticals, machinery, chemicals and food products, etc., are the major Indian exports to Ukraine. HRS hrs

