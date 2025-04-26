Jammu, Apr 25 (PTI) A command and control centre to ensure the safety of Vaishnodevi yatris will be operationalised at Katra town in Reasi district by the first week of May, a top official said Friday.

Chairing a high-level security meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine board (SMVDSB), CEO Anshul Garg reviewed the security preparedness of the cave shrine.

Also Read | Who Is Raja Iqbal Singh? Here Are Key Things To Know About New Delhi Mayor.

Senior officials from security agencies, the Army, intelligence services and civil administration were also part of the meeting.

"The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine board (SMVDSB) on Friday held a joint security review meeting in Katra to assess operational readiness and security measures for ensuring a safe and smooth pilgrimage," Garg said.

Also Read | Militant vs Terrorist: What's the Difference? As NYT Faces Ire for Calling Pahalgam Terror Attack Perpetrators 'Militants', Know Defination and Meaning.

The CEO emphasized the timely operationalization of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Katra, directing that it be made functional by the first week of May.

"The AI-powered centre will enable real-time monitoring through a network of 700 CCTV cameras equipped with gesture and face recognition, PTZ features, and other advanced surveillance capabilities", he said.

The ICCC is expected to significantly enhance coordination among security agencies and enable swift emergency response, he said.

The meeting stressed the importance of intelligence sharing and seamless coordination between agencies, it said.

"Strategies were discussed to verify the credentials of 'pithoos' (porters) and ponywallas to prevent impersonation and ensure only authorized service providers are allowed," shrine board officials said.

Discussions also covered area domination, drone surveillance, and the deployment of additional security personnel.

Emphasis was placed on leveraging modern technology such as AI-powered surveillance and data analytics to preempt threats and maintain high security standards, they said.

Garg reiterated the shrine board's commitment to robust security infrastructure, including the use of newly installed equipment such as X-Ray baggage scanners, metal detectors, under-vehicle search mirrors, and geo-fencing technology, in line with directions from the Chairman.

"Strict adherence to security protocols was underscored, with a zero-tolerance approach towards unauthorised activities," the CEO said.

SSP Reasi informed the meeting that FIRs have been registered against illegal service providers and continuous checks are being carried out.

The meeting also reviewed the security arrangements in Katra town, focusing on improving surveillance, intelligence inputs, and access control to ensure a secure environment for all pilgrims.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)