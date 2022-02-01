New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The infrastructure status to data centres, new legislation to replace SEZ Act and focus on logistics infrastructure in the Budget will benefit the real estate sector, according to property consultants.

Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO (India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa) of CBRE, said: "The real estate sector is further buoyed by the fact that the Special Economic Zones Act will be replaced with a new legislation for the development of enterprise and hubs."

Another praiseworthy aspect is the grant of the infrastructure status to data centres and energy storage systems, he said adding that this will provide the much-needed push towards the ease of financing to the sector.

Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said the Budget emphasises on the need for proper urban planning. Allocation of Rs 48,000 crore for PMAY Urban and Rural will push forward its 'Housing for All' initiative.

"Data centres given infrastructure status will give an impetus to this segment of the real estate sector," he added.

Further, 100 PM Gati Shakti cargo terminals to be developed over the next three years will provide the much-needed impetus to the logistics sector.

Colliers India CEO Ramesh Nair welcomed the government's commitment on building affordable housing stock. "However, we would have liked if there was more push on the demand side, such as the extension and expansion of the credit-linked subsidy scheme."

The Budget made several announcements to spur the growth of the logistics sector in the country, Nair said.

"We look forward to the announcement on the replacement of the Special Economic Zone Act with new legislation. This has the potential to make export-led parks attractive for investments. The new benefits will also trickle down to technology companies who export services and have a positive bearing on commercial office real estate," he said.

Amit Goyal, CEO of India Sotheby's International Realty, said: "The Budget has allocated Rs 48,000 crore to housing projects under the PM housing scheme. However, no big reforms or incentives were announced for the real estate sector."

"It's a missed opportunity for the real estate sector as incentives in the form of higher deductions against home loans, changes in incongruities related to real estate transfer and others might have improved the market scenario and triggered the demand and sales process in the real estate sector," Goyal said.

Kanika Gupta Shori, founder and chief operating officer of Square Yards, said the Budget has provided a fillip to the affordable housing sector, with the allocation of Rs 48,000 crore towards the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal said the infrastructure status given to data centres will provide a huge boost to the fast-evolving digital environment of the country.

"The FM has said that the SEZ Act will be replaced with a new law and we will be waiting for further details given the significant impact of this on the commercial real estate sector," he added.

JLL India Country Head and CEO Radha Dhir said the grant of the infrastructure status to data centres is expected to provide access to cheaper and long-term institutional funds which will promote investments in the sector.

"The data centre industry capacity is expected to double from 499 MW (megawatts) in H1 2021 to 1,008 MW in 2023. Increasing the optical fibre network and 5G spectrum allocation would mean higher digital push which will increase real estate demand," she said.

Shrinivas Rao, CEO (Asia-Pacific) of Vestian, said the Union Budget 2022-23 came at a time when there was an uptick in the country's economy, raising anticipations of the real estate sector.

"However, the Budget did not turn up with any major announcements to address the issues of the real estate industry directly. It has put increased emphasis on infrastructure, focusing on seamless multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency, such as the development of cargo terminals and logistics parks, among others," he said.

The fact that the Budget accorded infrastructure status to data centres and announced SEZ reforms, along with the issuance of sovereign green bonds point towards building sustainable growth in the real estate sector, Rao said.

Savills India CEO Anurag Mathur said direct real estate measures were focused on providing the infrastructure status to data centres and allocating Rs 48,000 crore for 80 lakh houses under PMAY.

Honeyy Katiyal, founder of Investors Clinic, said the Budget will boost the affordable housing segment.

Ankit Kansal, founder and MD of 360 Realtors, said: "Despite high hopes, the Budget has so far been a little disappointing for the Indian real estate industry."

Kaushal Agarwal, chairman of The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, said the Budget's resolute focus on infrastructure will certainly aid the real estate sector growth trajectory.

Harpreet Singh Hora, group director of Realistic Realtors, said the government's allotment of Rs 48,000 crore to build around 80 lakh affordable homes is a positive initiative for real estate. HRS hrs

