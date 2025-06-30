Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) Domestic commercial vehicle (CV) industry is likely to see a 3-5 per cent year-on-year growth in wholesale volumes this fiscal, after logging a slight dip of 1.2 per cent in FY25, Icra said in a report on Monday.

This growth is expected to be driven by resumption of construction and infrastructure activities and a steady economic environment, the ratings agency said in its latest report.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, June 30, 2025: As Gold Price Continues To Decline, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

Domestic CV wholesale volumes saw a miniscule 0.1 per cent increase in the previous month on a year-on-year basis, while sequentially it grew by around 1.6 per cent. However, in the first two months (April-May) of the current financial year, the CV wholesale volumes declined by 0.7 per cent year-on-year, it said.

CV retail volumes, according to Icra, declined by 3.7 per cent year-on-year in May 2025, while sequential decline was at 11.3 per cent, it said, adding such trends reflect elevated inventory at dealerships' end.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Moon Landing Fake or Real? Here's the Truth Behind NASA's Historic Apollo 11 Mission.

In the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) segment, retail sales volumes in May witnessed a moderate decline of 4.4 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis, while reporting a sizeable decline of 18.9 per cent sequentially.

Regional disruptions and geopolitical situation had some bearing on demand for the month. The M&HCV (trucks) wholesale volumes are expected to register a 0-3 per cent Y-o-Y growth in FY26, after a 4 per cent decline in FY25, as per the report.

Retail volumes in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment in the previous month declined by 3.2 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis, and by 4.9 per cent on a sequential basis, reflecting muted demand.

The LCV (trucks) wholesale volumes are likely to register a limited 3-5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in FY26. Increasing preference for pre-owned vehicles over new vehicles in this segment has also impacted the demand in the recent past, it stated.

While M&HCV (trucks) and LCV (trucks) segments are expected to witness modest Y-o-Y volume growth of 0-3 per cent and 3-5 per cent, respectively, the buses segment is likely to see a relatively higher growth of 8-10 per cent Y-o-Y for this fiscal, Icra said.

At the same time, pick up in construction and mining activities, coupled with a steady economic environment, will support the demand prospects for the LCV (trucks) and M&HCV (trucks) segments, while replacement demand is likely to support volume growth for the buses segment, the report said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)