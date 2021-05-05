New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Organisations are accelerating digital transformation - leveraging hybrid models - to turn their data into better insights, actions and results, Dell Technologies Chairman and CEO Michael Dell said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Dell Technologies World event, the industry leader said the company is committed to transforming a billion lives with its technology by 2030.

"In my conversations with customers, it's all about accelerating from here. Using this past year as a springboard to a better tomorrow...Digital transformation is accelerating, and it's not going to slow down," he added.

Dell noted that companies have enormous amounts of data, and they are looking at ways to turn that information into "better insights, actions and results" and to do it at a faster pace.

The top executive pointed out that momentum is building towards a hybrid, distributed future that is fueled by data analytics.

"We believe in technology as a force for good. And we believe in a data fuelled future that is brighter, healthier, and more equitable...We are committed to transforming a billion lives with our technology by 2030," he said.

