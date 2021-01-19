Aizawl, Jan 19 (PTI) Mizoram Congress on Tuesday submitted a petition to state Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai seeking his intervention for cancellation of illegal land passes and new application for periodic patta along the proposed extension of National Highway-306.

The Congress petition said that the office of settlement officer in Kolasib has received about 165 applications from people for conversion of their lands into periodic patta (record of rights).

The Congress alleged that the main motive of the applicants in seeking periodic patta was nothing but financial profit.

As per the existing law, no periodic patta can be issued for agricultural land and no village council in a notified town can issue pass to agriculture land, the party said.

Sensing illegality and irregularity in the process, joint village council of Bilkhawthlir village in Kolasib district filed a complaint with police on January 16 to investigate into the matter, it said.

The joint village council in the complaint alleged that at least 16 applicants had fabricated the village council seal and forged signature of the village council president to obtain patta for their lands.

The Congress urged the governor to safeguard the rights of the genuine patta holders and cancel all the unlawful pattas.

It also asked the governor to intervene and instruct the state government to take necessary actions for cancellations of new applications for periodic patta for lands falling within the proposed extension of NH-306.

