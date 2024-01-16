Mangaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) The Karnataka state-level Congress workers convention ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to be held here on January 21 has been postponed.

The state PCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has informed that the next date of the convention will be shortly announced, a party release said.

Also Read | Flight Delayed or Cancelled Due to Fog? Know About Rights and How to Get Full Refund.

Shivakumar has also asked the party leaders to move forward with the arrangements for the convention.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)