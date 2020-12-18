Bengaluru, Dec 18 (PTI) A constable couple allegedly died by suicide at their residence at Kothanur here, police said on Friday.

While the man was deputed at the office of the Sampigehalli Assistant Commissioner of Police, his wife worked in the police control room, they said.

They were found hanging at their residence last night.

The couple had been married for 10 years and did not have a child, police said.

The reason behind the suicide was not yet known, they said.

