Thane, Dec 2 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) on Monday said it handled 5.96 lakh TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) of containers in November 2024, 15.23 per cent higher than that of the same month a year ago.

JNPA handled 47,38,978 TEUs of containers from April 2024 to November 2024, which is higher by 13.38 per cent compared to the figure of the corresponding period in the previous financial year, Unmesh Sharad Wagh, Chairman of JNPA, said in a release.

JNPA handled 5,96,844 TEUs of containers and 7.63 million tonnes of total cargo in November 2024. The respective figures were higher by 15.23 per cent and 12.34 per cent, respectively, compared to those of the previous year.

During November this year, JNPA handled 582 container rakes and 91,165 TEUs as compared to 549 rakes and 86,408 TEUs in the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, JSW JNPT Liquid Terminal Pvt Ltd (JJLTPL) commenced its operations at an additional liquid jetty on November 1, 2024 and handled 48,470 tonners of liquid.

