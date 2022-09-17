New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Telecom infrastructure player Indus Towers on Saturday said its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer will be jointly responsible for functioning of the company under the guidance of the board and chairman, till such time the CEO position is filled.

The company had informed on July 27 that Bimal Dayal, Managing Director and CEO has resigned from the post.

Also Read | UPSC CAPF Result 2022 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Score.

"...we hereby inform that the effective date of his resignation as Managing Director and CEO of the company and as a director from the board is September 17, 2022," Indus Towers said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

Till the time the vacancy is filled, Tejinder Kalra, the Chief Operating Officer and Vikas Poddar, Chief Financial Officer "will be jointly responsible for the functioning of the company under the guidance of the board and the chairman", the filing added.

Also Read | Cheetahs Back in India After Seven Decades: What Are Major Differences Between a Cheetah, Leopard and Jaguar?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)