New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a police inspector and trying to cheat a person on the pretext of helping him set up a canteen at Police Headquarters here, sources said on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the accused, who was arrested Sunday, used to introduce himself as an Inspector posted at Sagarpur Police Station.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

He was identified as Lakshmi Narayan, a resident of Sagarpur, and a 'halwai' by profession.

Police have started an investigation into the matter and into how he procured the uniform of a Delhi Police Inspector, sources said.

Also Read | Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 275 Trade Apprentices Posts, Apply Online at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

Narayan was exposed when a person named Manoj informed police that an Inspector had been demanding from him Rs 1.5 lakh for a canteen at the PHQ.

According to the complaint, Narayan had told Manoj he was well acquainted with the senior officers there. On his uniform, Narayan used a nameplate of 'RK Sharma' -- a fictitious name.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)