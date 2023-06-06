Chennai, Jun 6 (PTI) Cordelia Cruises by Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd, has launched its international cruise service connecting Chennai and Sri Lanka, the company said on Tuesday.

The launch by Cordelia Cruises comes in the backdrop of the maiden international cruise service launched between the two countries by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal here on Monday.

"Cordelia Cruises introduces for the first time in India, an experience from Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka - a never seen before journey, an unforgettable experience...," a company statement said on Tuesday.

Passengers can choose destinations include Hambantota, Jaffna and Trincomalee in the Island Nation.

"At Cordelia Cruises, we are happy to be able to present this memorable offering to our guests. We are not only the most majestic destination on the sea but also a cruise of hope, love and joy and that is now all set to further strengthen bonds between nations and boundaries...," company President and CEO Jurgen Bailom said.

"Now, we present a unique opportunity to cruise to Sri Lanka and are too delighted to be pioneers in the endeavor," he said.

