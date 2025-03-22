Noida, Mar 22 (PTI) A couple accused of kidnapping a one-and-a-half-year-old girl from Greater Noida was arrested on Saturday, police said.

The girl was kidnapped on March 16 and police rescued the girl, police said, adding that the accused fled to Haryana after kidnapping the girl and began working there at a brick kiln.

Also Read | Punjab Holi Bumper Lottery Result 2025 Out: Know Prize Money, How To Check Punjab Lottery Results Online at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

The woman (44) had four children from her first husband, but had no child from the second husband (28), said police, and added that they both were working as domestic help in Greater Noida.

Shakti Mohan Awasthy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Noida, said the complainant had lodged a complaint on March 18 at the Bisrakh police station and alleged that Renu and Dinesh took her daughter to an "unknown place."

Also Read | India Post GDS Results 2025 Out: Gramin Dak Sevak Merit List Released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Know Steps To Check.

According to police, they searched CCTV footage in which Renu was seen carrying the girl in her lap. Further investigation revealed that Renu and Dinesh used to work as bricklayers at kilns in the past.

Renu is a native of Nagla Jar at Iglas in Aligarh and Dinesh is a resident of the Amritpur Bhoda village in Hathras, police said.

"During interrogation, Renu said that she was married to Rajveer 25 years ago and has four children. Four years ago, she met Dinesh, with whom she had a love affair," Awasthy further said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)