Faridabad, Nov 25 (PTI) A young couple died after they allegedly consumed poison here in a hotel room, police said on Monday.

Mohit (28) and Tanu (21), residents of Shiv Enclave, Ismailpur were rushed to a hospital but they succumbed during treatment, they said.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2024: Read Full Text of Preamble to Constitution of India on Samvidhan Divas.

A senior police officer said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that they came to the hotel around 9 am on Sunday.

Mohit who got married earlier this year in April and Tanu allegedly consumed poison later that day in the evening. They died late at night, police said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 25 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Inspector Randeep, SHO of Palla police station, said that the police did not find any suicide note from the spot. Their phones have been seized and the families are being interrogated, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)