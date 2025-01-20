Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) A young couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train here, police said Monday.

The locals found the bodies and informed the police, who arrived at the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Sagar (21) and Vishakha (19), both natives of Sinkri Khurd village in the Modinagar police station area and neighbours, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rural, SN Tiwari.

DCP Tiwari said that preliminary investigations revealed the couple had been in a relationship and desired to marry but their parents disapproved of the union.

"The couple was last seen sitting together in a park on Sunday around 2 pm and their bodies were discovered this morning around 8 am near the railway tracks," he said.

The couple allegedly left their homes three days ago, prompting their families to file a missing persons FIR at the Modinagar police station. The police suspect the couple stayed at a hotel during this period and may have engaged in a physical relationship.

"We are analyzing their call records to identify their movements and determine where they stayed. The exact reason for their suspected suicide will only be known after a detailed investigation," DCP Tiwari added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)