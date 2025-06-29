Mathura (UP), Jun 29 (PTI) A couple riding a motorcycle died after being hit by an unknown vehicle near the old transport office in Highway police station area here on Sunday morning, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Rajiv Kumar Singh said that the unidentified vehicle crushed the couple to death near the old Assistant Regional Transport Office (ARTO).

The deceased have been identified as Harishchandra (52) and his wife Mamta (50), residents of village Kishanpur in Mahavan police station area of Mathura district.

Harishchandra was taking his wife to a doctor at Atal Chowk fo a check-up, police said.

Singh said that the police are trying to identify the vehicle that hit them and its driver through CCTV footage.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, he said.

