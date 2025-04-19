Phagwara, Apr 19 (PTI) A couple and their toddler son were killed in a pile-up involving a tractor-trolley, an e-rickshaw and a car near Romi Dhaba on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur Road, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred after midnight. The reason behind the pile-up is being ascertained, they said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The victims were travelling in the e-rickshaw.

Rawalpindi SHO Major Singh said the victims had been identified as Pappu Yadav (45), Sunita Yadav (43) and their one-and-a-half-year-old son. They hailed from the Gol Market area of Model Town in Jalandhar.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 19, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Their relative, who was also in the e-rickshaw, was injured and rushed to a hospital in Jalandhar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)