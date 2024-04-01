Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 1 (PTI) A court here on Monday extended the judicial custody of a head constable accused in the murder case of a teacher till April 15, a government lawyer said.

Chander Prakash, accused in the murder of Dharmendra Kumar in a college, appeared for the hearing via video conference from jail.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vishnu Pandey extended his judicial custody till April 15 in Muzaffarnagar, government lawyer Narendra Sharma said.

Sharma said Kumar was part of a team of the education department from Varanasi that had brought UP Board exam answer sheets to SD Inter College here on March 17.

According to police, the group included another teacher and two class-four employees and was accompanied by a police team from Varanasi.

The education department team and Varanasi Police were waiting in a vehicle for the college gate to open. Kumar had an altercation with head constable Chander Prakash while they were in the vehicle, following which the latter shot at the teacher using his service weapon, police had said earlier.

The injured teacher was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead. On March 19, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the head constable.

