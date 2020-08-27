Cuttack, Aug 27 (PTI) The Cuttack district administration has granted permission to organise community Durga pujas without any congregation in pandals and in strict adherence to social distancing norms, an official said.

The puja committees can celebrate the festival in the silver city of Odisha without violating the COVID-19 guidelines, Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said.

"Maintaining social distancing norms, avoiding mass gatherings and wearing masks, the organisers can hold Durga puja at their respective pandals," Chayani said.

Puja organisers can perform the rituals but no congregation will be allowed in the pandals, he said.

The Durga puja committees welcomed the district administration's decision and said they will follow the health safety guidelines in the pandals and also during immersion of the idols.

Earlier, the district collector had refused to give permission to organise the Durga pujas in October in the wake of the current coronavirus pandemic, following which the Balu Bazaar Puja Committee, one of the oldest community puja organisers in the city, approached the Orissa High Court, seeking its intervention for the continuation of a 500-year- old tradition.

At least 167 committees celebrate the Durga puja festival in the city with pomp and gaiety.

