Guwahati, Dec 1 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases increased in Assam on Wednesday over that of the previous day with 187 fresh infections taking the overall caseload to 6,17,039 but the toll remained the same with five persons succumbing to the pandemic, a National Health Mission bulletin said.

The new cases were detected from 32,441 tests conducted during the day, with the day's positivity rate at 0.58 per cent.

The day's caseload was higher from 144 on Tuesday and the positivity rate registered an increase from 0.44 per cent.

Among the fresh infections, 100 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, 12 from Tinsukia, 10 from Nalbari and six from Barpeta.

The five deaths reported during the day comprised two casualties each from Kamrup Metropolitan and Lakhimpur, and one from Kamrup (Rural).

The total death toll in COVID-19 in the state so far has reached 6,108 with the death rate at 0.99 per cent, the NHM bulletin said.

The number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other reasons remained at 1,347 per cent.

As many as 195 positive patients recovered from the infection on Wednesday and were discharged from different hospitals and Covid Care Centres, which was higher than the 109 discharges the previous day.

The current active COVID-19 caseload in the state is 1,265, a marginal dip from 1,278 active cases the day before.

The total number of cured patients is 6,08,319 with a recovery rate of 98.59 per cent.

Meanwhile, altogether 3,33,55,903 vaccines have been administered in the state so far. Of these 2,12,02,657 were first jabs and 1,21,53,246 the second ones.

The number of vaccines given on Wednesday was 1,85,028, which was much less from the 2,19,545 doses administered on Tuesday.

