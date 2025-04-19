Muzaffarnagar, Apr 19 (PTI) A suspected cow smuggler was arrested after a gunfire exchange with police in the Khatauli area of this Uttar Pradesh district, an official said on Saturday.

A container truck transporting two live cows and nine dead cattle was also seized.

Circle Officer (Jansath) Yatendra Singh Nagar said the police retaliated when co-driver Imran opened fire at them. He suffered bullet injuries in the gunfire exchange and was subsequently arrested.

The police have registered a case against Imran and others under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

