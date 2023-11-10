New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said CP Gurnani has resigned as the non-executive non-independent director of the company with effect from December 20, 2023 coinciding with his retirement as the Managing Director and CEO at Tech Mahindra.

The company's board in its meeting on November 10, has noted the resignation of Gurnani, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.

"I am retiring as the Managing Director & CEO of Tech Mahindra with effect from December 20, 2023. In view of the same, I would be stepping down from my position as a Director on the board of Mahindra & Mahindra," Gurnani said in his resignation to company Chairman Anand Mahindra.

