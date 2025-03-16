Nagpur, Mar 16 (PTI) A history-sheeter recently released from jail was allegedly killed by members of a rival gang in Ambazari area of Nagpur city on Sunday, police said.

Deepak Baswante (35) was fatally stabbed with knives allegedly by Prashant Ingole alias Khatik (38) and his accomplices outside his home following an argument near a liquor shop in the morning, an official added.

Khatik and Baswante had criminal records.

Police registered a murder case and launched a manhunt.

