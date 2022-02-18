Medininagar (Jharkhand), Feb 17 (PTI) A 45-year-old man, wanted by the police forces of Bihar and Jharkhand in various criminal cases and extremist-related incidents, was arrested, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The accused, Indal Paswan, was wanted in connection with over a dozen criminal cases including murder, extortion, rioting and loot.

Police arrested him during a raid in Mungia village under Tandwa police station in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Wednesday, Palamu SP Chandan Kumar Sinha said.

Paswan has been evading arrest for long, he said.

The SP said Paswan had worked for more than one banned extremist groups including Trutiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC).

