Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) AI-led agritech firm CropIn on Wednesday said it has partnered with food processing company Unyiha Associates for digital transformation of the agricultural ecosystem in Tanzania and the east African region.

Through the partnership, CropIn will offer a comprehensive solution aiming at the complete digitisation of the Tanzanian agriculture ecosystem value chain to ensure transparency and financial self-sufficiency in the ecosystem, the company said in a statement.

CropIn will further help Tanzania-headquartered Unyiha Associates in its beliefs to positively enrich the livelihoods of people and communities by delivering sustainable and good-quality farm produce to them.

CropIn Chief Revenue Officer Jitesh Shah said, "We are delighted to partner with Unyiha Associates in its journey of transforming every stage of the supply chain ensuring consumers' food integrity and comprehensive food safety. We look forward to having a healthy and productive partnership with the company."

This association will not only strengthen CropIn's presence in Tanzania and the east Africa region but will simultaneously work towards attaining the greater goals of providing complete digital farming solutions to farmers, reducing post-harvest losses and improving farmers' livelihood.

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with a leading AI and data-driven company, CropIn, in accelerating the green agricultural revolution in Tanzania and the region as a whole.

"We believe this partnership will unlock more insights and opportunities across the entire agricultural value chain," Unyiha Associates Director Joel Charles said. HRS hrs

