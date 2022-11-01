New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Crude oil prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 261 to Rs 7,362 per barrel in futures trade as participants widened their positions following firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for November delivery traded higher by Rs 261 or 3.68 per cent at Rs 7,362 per barrel in 5,760 lots.

Also Read | Indian Railways’ Earnings from Freight Rises 17% in April-October 2022.

Analysts said the raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 3.04 per cent at USD 89.16 per barrel, and Brent crude traded 2.66 per cent higher at USD 95.28 per barrel in New York.

Also Read | Toyota Kirloskar Motor Domestic Wholesales Rise by 6% at 13,143 Units in October 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)