New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Crude oil prices rose Rs 54 to Rs 6,152 per barrel on Friday, as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for the October delivery traded higher by Rs 54, or 0.89 per cent, at Rs 6,152 per barrel in 4,683 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in the futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.97 per cent to USD 82.10 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 1.11 per cent higher at USD 84.93 per barrel in New York. HRS hrs

