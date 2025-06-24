New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) CSB Bank on Tuesday said its board has approved extension of Pralay Mondal as managing director & CEO of the bank for a period of three years.

His re-appointment would be effective from September 15, 2025, up to September 14, 2028, CSB said in a regulatory filing.

Private sector lender CSB Bank reported a 26 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 190 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2025.

The Kerala-based lender had earned a net profit of Rs 151 crore in the year-ago period.

