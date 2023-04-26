New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Global power technology major Cummins Inc on Wednesday said it has signed a definitive agreement with Tata Motors Ltd to manufacture a range of low-to zero-emissions technology products in India over the next few years.

As a part of the agreement, Cummins and Tata Motors Ltd (TML) have set up a new business entity called TCPL Green Energy Solutions Private Ltd (GES), a wholly-owned subsidiary under the existing joint venture, the company said in a statement.

The new entity will focus on the development and manufacturing of sustainable technology products that will include hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, fuel delivery systems, and battery electric powertrains and fuel cell electric systems through the Accelera by Cummins brand, it added.

The low-to-zero emissions technologies developed by TCPL GES will be integrated into both on-highway and off-highway applications for domestic and international markets.

Tata Motors and Cummins have a 30-year-old partnership through their joint venture Tata Cummins Private Limited (TCPL) in India, established in 1993.

"The signing of this definitive agreement further strengthens their relationship and is a step forward from the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two organisations in November 2022 to collaborate on the design and development of low- and zero-emissions propulsion technology solutions for commercial vehicles in India," the statement said.

Cummins President and Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Rumsey said the company is embarking on a decarbonisation journey with its "trusted partner of 30 years - Tata Motors".

"Together, we will advance low- and zero-emissions technologies in a way that is best for our customers, communities, and the planet. By doing so, we are also unlocking new opportunities to innovate for our employees all over the world and those who share our passion for powering a more prosperous world," Rumsey added.

Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh said the company's goal is to achieve net zero emissions by 2045 in the commercial vehicles segment.

"We are collaborating with partners who believe in this vision and are delighted to further strengthen our three-decade long association with Cummins Inc. Together, we will develop and indigenise smart and green powertrain technologies to create India specific sustainable mobility solutions," he added.

Cummins is into designing, manufacturing, distribution and servicing of a broad portfolio of power solutions ranging from internal combustion to electric and hybrid integrated power solutions and components.

