Jamshedpur, Aug 2 (PTI) The curator of Keenan Stadium, Maheshwar Sahoo died of old-age related ailments on Sunday, family sources said.

He was 77.

Also Read | Visakhapatnam Crane Collapse Incident: Rajnath Singh Expresses Grief Over Loss of 11 Lives; Departmental Inquiry Ordered.

Sahoo is survived by his wife and four sons.

He died at the Tata Main Hospital (TMH) in the early hours of Sunday, they said. Sahoo, who was also a member of BCCI's pitch committee was admitted to the TMH on Friday night with old age ailment as well as lung infection and breathed his last around 2 am, said his eldest son, Purusotham Sahoo,

Also Read | Friendship Day 2020: From Aamir-Kajol in Ishq to Amitabh-Swini in Cheeni Kum, 6 Most Unlikely Takes on Dosti in Bollywood Films.

He was cremated here.

Sahoo used to prepare the pitch at the Keenan Stadium for One Day International Cricket Matches and Football ground for JSA Football League.

".. my father prepared the pitches at Keenan stadium for all the 19 ODIs held here. India had played against teams like the West Indies, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Keenan," Purusotham said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)