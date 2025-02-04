Chandigarh, Feb 3 (PTI) Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav on Monday inaugurated a newly set-up cybercrime police station in Pathankot district.

Director General of Police Yadav said this inauguration is a significant step in commitment to combating cyber threats with cutting-edge technology and specialized expertise.

Also Read | How To Protect Your Phone From Hackers? Learn Best Ways To Prevent Mobile Malware Attacks Leading to Financial Losses and Data Leaks.

"Punjab Police is fully equipped to tackle financial frauds, online threats, and digital crimes with real-time transaction freezing, advanced forensic tools, and highly trained cyber experts," Yadav said in a post on X.

"With evolving challenges in the digital space, we continue to enhance our capabilities, Our team at @CyberCrimePbInd is dedicated to assisting citizens, ensuring swift response, and protecting them from cyber criminals," he said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana February 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 8th Instalment of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)