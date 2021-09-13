New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Retail chain D-Mart has opened a new store at Faridabad, Haryana, which is its second one in Delhi-NCR.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates D-Mart, has opened a 94,000 sq. ft. store at BPTP Parklands, Faridabad.

“Like its other stores, the D-Mart store in Ghaziabad too has emerged as one of the favourite shopping places among residents. The new D-Mart store at BPTP Parklands too, promises to meet all the daily requirements of basic home and personal products under one roof,” said a company statement.

Started by Radhakishan Damani and family in 2002, D-Mart is a one-stop supermarket chain. It has presence across 11 states and 1 Union Territory.

