Mangaluru (Karnataka), Feb 1 (PTI) A suspect in the Kotekar Co-opeartive bank dacoity case was injured in a police shooting while allegedly attempting to flee during an evidence recovery operation in Ullal.

The incident took place on Thursday.

Also Read | Pune City Marathon 2025: 15,000 Runners To Take Part in Running Event on February 2, Check All Details Here.

The accused, identified as Murugandi Thevar, had been taken into police custody until February 3 as part of the investigation into the robbery case registered at the Ullal Police Station.

During interrogation, Murugandi disclosed details regarding the planning and execution of the dacoity, including the involvement of a local associate, Shashi Thevar.

Also Read | Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Apply for 172 Specialist Officer Posts at bankofmaharashtra.in; Check Eligibility, Application Fees and Steps to Apply.

According to a press release, issued by police on Saturday, Murugandi had allegedly admitted that the trio had convened in November 2024 near Ajjanadka, within the Ullal Police Station limits, to plan the crime.

During the meeting, Shashi allegedly provided a firearm and shared information about the bank's security lapses, which facilitated the robbery.

The police said Murugandi further claimed that Shashi had hidden the gun near the same location.

Acting on this information, a team led by the Ullal police inspector, accompanied by a sub-inspector and two constables, took Murugandi to the spot for evidence recovery and reconstruction of the crime sequence.

While at the scene, Murugandi allegedly assaulted Constable Manjunath, who was holding his restraint chain.

Police said he struck the constable and attempted to strangle him with the chain before making a bid to escape.

The Ullal police inspector initially fired a warning shot into the air.

However, when Murugandi continued to flee, the police fired a second shot, hitting him below the knee to prevent his escape.

Both the constable and Murugandi were taken to Yennepoya Hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed that their injuries are not life-threatening, and they are currently under medical care.

Incidentally, another accused, Kannan Mani, was also shot and injured by police when he attempted to escape after perpetrating the crime.

Police have stated that a separate case will be registered, in connection, with the escape attempt and subsequent action.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)