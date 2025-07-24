Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jul 24 (PTI) All government, aided, private, primary and high schools, anganwadi centres, and pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada district will remain closed on July 25 due to a forecast of heavy rainfall, officials said.

The district administration declared a holiday as a precautionary measure following alerts from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), which has predicted intense rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel, especially in vulnerable areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds (30-40 kmph) is likely in parts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts on July 25.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)