New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd on Tuesday said its board has appointment Puneet Yadu Dalmia as Managing Director & CEO of the company for five years with effect from December 8.

While incumbent Mahendra Singhi will shift to the role of Strategic Advisor to Managing Director & CEO from December 9, 2023, according to a regulatory filing.

Also Read | CAT 2023 Exam: Response Sheet of Common Admission Test Examination Released at iimcat.ac.in, Raise Objections Till December 8.

"The tenure of Singhi as Managing Director & CEO will successfully culminate on December 8, 2023 and thereafter, Singhi will act as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of DCBL as well as Strategic Advisor to Managing Director & CEO," the filing said.

The board of the company has approved both the appoints in its meeting held on Tuesday.

Also Read | Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Teaser of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Starrer To Release on Republic Day, 2024.

Dalmia Cement is the fourth largest cement maker of the country. It operates a manufacturing capacity of 44.6 MTPA, across 15 cement plants and grinding units in 10 states.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)