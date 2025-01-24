New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) India's data centre market continued its growth during 2024, with an addition of 191 MW IT capacity during last year, while absorption was 407 MW, according to Savills.

In a statement on Friday, real estate consultant Savills India noted that the demand for data centres in India continues to rise, driven by factors like the increasing adoption of cloud computing, the expansion of big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the rapid growth of e-commerce and digital transformation initiatives.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"In 2024, India witnessed an absorption of 407 MW IT capacity and the addition of 191 MW IT capacity across key cities," the consultant said.

Savills highlighted that this demand was fuelled by hyperscalers, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), IT & ITeS, and service sectors, all of which heavily rely on data centre operators for colocation and related services.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The operational capacity stood at 1,110 MW IT as of 2024, reflecting a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 22 per cent since 2014.

"India is experiencing a surge in data centre land transactions, driven by growing demand and expansions by data centre operators and hyperscalers acquiring land across key cities. In 2024, over 200 acres of land were acquired in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Bengaluru," the consultant said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)