Jaipur, Jul 20 (PTI) About 1,190 MW capacity decentralised solar plants were installed in the last one year in Rajasthan under the PM-KUSUM scheme, an official statement said.

A total of 684 decentralised solar plants with a combined capacity of 1,305 MW have been set up in Rajasthan so far, of which 592 plants (1,190 MW) were installed in the past 12 months.

Also Read | Polyandry: 2 Brothers Embrace Age-Old Tradition by Marrying Same Woman in Himachal Pradesh; Know All About Rare Jodidara Ceremony and Why Is It Practiced.

Unlike conventional large-scale solar parks, KUSUM scheme promotes small-capacity, grid-connected plants installed by farmers themselves or in partnership with developers on barren land. The plants are set up within 5 km of a grid substation and offer electricity at a significantly lower rate , Rs 2.09-3 per unit? compared to thermal power.

As a result, the scheme is now being seen as a dual solution for clean energy and rural livelihood, with farmers turning into power producers while discoms benefit from low-cost, low-loss distribution, the statement said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 20, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The scheme's implementation, previously handled by the Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation, has now been handed over to power discoms as per central guidelines.

Officials said that procedural bottlenecks were addressed by setting up dedicated officers, issuing SOPs, and facilitating land and loan-related issues to speed up installations.

Among the state's three discoms, Jodhpur leads with 997.5 MW, followed by Jaipur (169.22 MW) and Ajmer (137.33 MW). Nationally, Rajasthan ranks first in the KUSUM scheme's Component-A and third in Component-C, after Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The state government has said it aims to provide daytime electricity for agriculture to all farmers by 2027, with around 1 lakh already benefiting from the scheme.

Officials claim this could help reduce the state's discom losses, which are reportedly over Rs 90,000 crore, mainly due to high-cost thermal power purchases.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)